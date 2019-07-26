Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks Convention edition

It’s Blackhawks Convention weekend. But wait! There’s still plenty of summer to go and plenty of summer events around town. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, whether your plans involve celebrating Chicago’s ice warriors or enjoying the warm weather, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.
ALL WEEKEND
Ravinia
- Friday: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Saturday: Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Sunday:Chicago Symphony Orchestra
- Ticket prices vary
- https://www.ravinia.org/calendar
Wood Dale Prairie Fest
- offers live music, carnival rides and games, food vendors, bingo, and fireworks (9:15 p.m. Sat.) at the ballfields in Wood Dale. Free.
- http://www.wooddale.com/residents/special-events/prairie-fest
Wicker Park Fest
- Wicker Park Fest brings cutting-edge local and national acts to four stages on Milwaukee Ave. (from North Avenue to Paulina Street), offering “the best in music, food, arts, fashion, kids entertainment, and shopping.” Go early if you want to avoid crowds. Donation.
- Milwaukee closed between Paulina and North/Damen
- http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/wpfest/the-fest-2019/
Lincoln Square Greek Fest
- Lincoln Square Greekfest features Greek food, music, dancing, and family activities at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Donation.
Chicago Bears Training Camp
- Register online to visit Chicago Bears Training Camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Free.
- https://www.chicagobears.com/fan-zone/training-camp
Fiesta Del Sol
- Fiesta del Sol delivers live entertainment, local art, diverse cuisine, and carnival rides at 1400 W. Cermak Road. No alcohol. Free.
- Cermak closed between Ashland and Canalport
- https://www.fiestadelsol.org/
Lake County Fair
- https://lcfair.com/fair-home
- Livestock bars, beer garden, monster truck show, petting zoo, food, banana derby racing, cheese making demonstration, entertainment, tractor parade, rides and games
- Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10
- Lake County Fairgrounds
- Tickets range from free to $35
DuPage County Fair
- At the fairgrounds
- Opens 8am everyday
- Dog adoption, beer garden, talent show, petting zoo, food, contests, entertainment, demolition derby
- Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10
- https://www.dupagecountyfair.org/
White Sox host the Twins
Blackhawks Convention
- The 12th annual Blackhawks Convention, presented by Magellan Corporation, will be held from July 26-28, 2019, at theHilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago). The event, which has sold out every year, will feature both current Blackhawks players and alumni throughout the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni are expected to attend.
- https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/convention
FRIDAY
Rock the Yacht: All White Midnight Yacht Party
- two hours of skyline views, DJ dance music, a free buffet, and a cash bar aboard Spirit of Chicago for age 21+, leaving Navy Pier.
- https://www.chitownevents.com/
Summer Wine Fest
- Taste 35 varieties of wine with food for sale, live music, and a guided garden tour at Summer Wine Fest in the lush gardens of Lincoln Park Zoo for age 21+.
- https://www.lpzoo.org/summer-wine-fest
FRIDAY/SATURDAY
SATURDAY
Cruising for a cure
- Young professionals in their 20s and 30s set sail aboard the Anita Dee II for cocktails, dancing to a live band, and watching fireworks at Cruisin’ for a Cure, departing from DuSable Harbor and supporting cancer research.
- http://www.rolfefoundation.org/index.php/events/90
South Loop Beer and Cider Fest
- A ticket to South Loop Beer & Cider Fest includes beer and hard cider samples, with live music and food for sale at Chicago Women’s Park & Garden.
- 18th and Indiana
- http://southloopbeerfest.com/
Celebrity Sweat Wellness Tour
- Join Celebrity Sweat, the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand as we “takeover” major markets across the U.S to “Make America Healthy”.
- The event is FREE and open to all ages!
- We’re merging together the best of Tae Bo and Zumba and through these high energy initiatives, we’re excited to motivate and inspire wellness enthusiasts and fitness professionals.
- Join us for free workouts, free training sessions, prizes and give-aways.
- Come and talk to our trainers, ask your questions and enjoy active and healthy lifestyles with the Celebrity Sweat Team as we gear-up for Season 6.
- Price: Free
- https://csweat.com/celebrity-sweat-wellness-tour-chicago/
Glenview Greek Fest
- at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd. (at Lake Ave.), on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 11 p.m. each day. Traditional Greek favorites – including pork souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros and spanakopita – will be served, as well as delicious, sweet loukoumades and homemade pastries. Greek dancers will perform both nights and there are carnival games and a bounce house for kids. Free parking, with shuttle bus service, at Loyola Academy (Lake & Laramie); valet parking in the church’s north lot on Wagner.
- https://ssppglenview.org/
Goombay Bash
- The H Foundation presents its 19th Annual Goombay Bash at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Join The H Foundation in the fight against cancer by attending one of Chicago’s largest and liveliest cancer research fundraising events. This Caribbean-themed gala to raise money for cancer research allows guests to break out their Hawaiian shirts and leis and leave their tuxes and high heels at home. All proceeds benefit Basic Science Research Division at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.
- Price: $150 - $250
- General Admission: $150
- VIP Admission: $250
- https://aesbid.com/ELP/GOOMBAY19/Tickets
Chicago Dogs vs. Cleburne Railroaders
- at Impact Field in Rosemont. Fans can enjoy an extravagant post-game fireworks show. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind experience where every day is fan appreciation day.
- Ticket prices vary
- https://thechicagodogs.com/tickets/
United Center
- Jeff Lynne’s ELO
Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- Wiz Khalifa
Northerly Island
- Jon Bellion
SATURDAY/SUNDAY
Chicago Margarita Festival
- Chicago Margarita Festival [website has sound] promises live music, dancing, games, food trucks, and margarita tasting on Navy Pier for age 21+.
- https://www.chicagomargaritafestival.com/
Taste of Lincoln Avenue
- Hear 20 music acts on 2 stages, browse juried art, buy a tasting ticket (wine, whiskey, tequila, or chocolate), and take the kids to a carnival on Montana Street with games, pony rides, and puppets at Taste of Lincoln Avenue (from Fullerton to Wrightwood). Donation.
- Lincoln closed between Fullerton and Wrightwood
- https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/tasteoflincolnavenue/
Bantu Fest
- Dance to live African music, shop from diverse vendors, visit the children’s village, and eat food from 30 countries at Bantu Festat Midway Plaisance Park near U.C. Free.
- Midway Plaisance EB closed from Cottage Grove to Dorchester
Glencoe Festival of Art
- Glencoe Festival of Art offers fine works from 100 artists, live music, kids’ activities, and food vendors in downtown Glencoe. Free.
- https://amdurproductions.com/event/glencoe-festival-of-art-2019/
Ghana Fest
- Washington Park
SUNDAY
Bloody Mary Festival
- Buy samples and then vote for your favorite at Bloody Mary Fest, which has food vendors and live music at Everts Park in Highwood. You can bring children, pets, chairs, and blankets. Free admission.
- https://www.celebratehighwood.org/bloody-mary-fest/
Northerly Island
- Peter Frampton
___________________________________________________
