Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks Convention edition

It’s Blackhawks Convention weekend. But wait! There’s still plenty of summer to go and plenty of summer events around town. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, whether your plans involve celebrating Chicago’s ice warriors or enjoying the warm weather, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

Friday: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Saturday: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Sunday:Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Ticket prices vary

https://www.ravinia.org/calendar

Wood Dale Prairie Fest

offers live music, carnival rides and games, food vendors, bingo, and fireworks (9:15 p.m. Sat.) at the ballfields in Wood Dale. Free.

http://www.wooddale.com/residents/special-events/prairie-fest

Wicker Park Fest

Wicker Park Fest brings cutting-edge local and national acts to four stages on Milwaukee Ave. (from North Avenue to Paulina Street), offering “the best in music, food, arts, fashion, kids entertainment, and shopping.” Go early if you want to avoid crowds. Donation.

Milwaukee closed between Paulina and North/Damen

http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/wpfest/the-fest-2019/

Lincoln Square Greek Fest

Lincoln Square Greekfest features Greek food, music, dancing, and family activities at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Donation.

Chicago Bears Training Camp

Register online to visit Chicago Bears Training Camp at Olivet Nazarene University in Bourbonnais. Free.

https://www.chicagobears.com/fan-zone/training-camp

Fiesta Del Sol

Fiesta del Sol delivers live entertainment, local art, diverse cuisine, and carnival rides at 1400 W. Cermak Road. No alcohol. Free.

Cermak closed between Ashland and Canalport

https://www.fiestadelsol.org/

Lake County Fair

https://lcfair.com/fair-home

Livestock bars, beer garden, monster truck show, petting zoo, food, banana derby racing, cheese making demonstration, entertainment, tractor parade, rides and games

Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10

Lake County Fairgrounds

Tickets range from free to $35

DuPage County Fair

At the fairgrounds

Opens 8am everyday

Dog adoption, beer garden, talent show, petting zoo, food, contests, entertainment, demolition derby

Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10

https://www.dupagecountyfair.org/

White Sox host the Twins

Blackhawks Convention

The 12th annual Blackhawks Convention , presented by Magellan Corporation, will be held from July 26-28, 2019 , at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago). The event, which has sold out every year, will feature both current Blackhawks players and alumni throughout the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni are expected to attend.

, presented by Magellan Corporation, will be held from , at the (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago). The event, which has sold out every year, will feature both current Blackhawks players and alumni throughout the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni are expected to attend. https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/convention

FRIDAY

Rock the Yacht: All White Midnight Yacht Party

two hours of skyline views, DJ dance music, a free buffet, and a cash bar aboard Spirit of Chicago for age 21+, leaving Navy Pier.

https://www.chitownevents.com/

Summer Wine Fest

Taste 35 varieties of wine with food for sale, live music, and a guided garden tour at Summer Wine Fest in the lush gardens of Lincoln Park Zoo for age 21+.

https://www.lpzoo.org/summer-wine-fest

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

SATURDAY

Cruising for a cure

Young professionals in their 20s and 30s set sail aboard the Anita Dee II for cocktails, dancing to a live band, and watching fireworks at Cruisin’ for a Cure, departing from DuSable Harbor and supporting cancer research.

http://www.rolfefoundation.org/index.php/events/90

South Loop Beer and Cider Fest

A ticket to South Loop Beer & Cider Fest includes beer and hard cider samples, with live music and food for sale at Chicago Women’s Park & Garden.

18th and Indiana

http://southloopbeerfest.com/

Celebrity Sweat Wellness Tour

Join Celebrity Sweat, the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand as we “takeover” major markets across the U.S to “Make America Healthy”.

The event is FREE and open to all ages!

We’re merging together the best of Tae Bo and Zumba and through these high energy initiatives, we’re excited to motivate and inspire wellness enthusiasts and fitness professionals.

Join us for free workouts, free training sessions, prizes and give-aways.

Come and talk to our trainers, ask your questions and enjoy active and healthy lifestyles with the Celebrity Sweat Team as we gear-up for Season 6.

Price: Free

https://csweat.com/celebrity-sweat-wellness-tour-chicago/

Glenview Greek Fest

at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd. (at Lake Ave.), on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 11 p.m. each day. Traditional Greek favorites – including pork souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros and spanakopita – will be served, as well as delicious, sweet loukoumades and homemade pastries. Greek dancers will perform both nights and there are carnival games and a bounce house for kids. Free parking, with shuttle bus service, at Loyola Academy (Lake & Laramie); valet parking in the church’s north lot on Wagner.

https://ssppglenview.org/

Goombay Bash

The H Foundation presents its 19th Annual Goombay Bash at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Join The H Foundation in the fight against cancer by attending one of Chicago’s largest and liveliest cancer research fundraising events. This Caribbean-themed gala to raise money for cancer research allows guests to break out their Hawaiian shirts and leis and leave their tuxes and high heels at home. All proceeds benefit Basic Science Research Division at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.

Price: $150 - $250

General Admission: $150

VIP Admission: $250

https://aesbid.com/ELP/GOOMBAY19/Tickets

Chicago Dogs vs. Cleburne Railroaders

at Impact Field in Rosemont. Fans can enjoy an extravagant post-game fireworks show. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind experience where every day is fan appreciation day.

Ticket prices vary

https://thechicagodogs.com/tickets/

United Center

Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Wiz Khalifa

Northerly Island

Jon Bellion

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago Margarita Festival

Chicago Margarita Festival [website has sound] promises live music, dancing, games, food trucks, and margarita tasting on Navy Pier for age 21+.

https://www.chicagomargaritafestival.com/

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Hear 20 music acts on 2 stages, browse juried art, buy a tasting ticket (wine, whiskey, tequila, or chocolate), and take the kids to a carnival on Montana Street with games, pony rides, and puppets at Taste of Lincoln Avenue (from Fullerton to Wrightwood). Donation.

Lincoln closed between Fullerton and Wrightwood

https://www.chicagoevents.com/events/tasteoflincolnavenue/

Bantu Fest

Dance to live African music, shop from diverse vendors, visit the children’s village, and eat food from 30 countries at Bantu Festat Midway Plaisance Park near U.C. Free.

Midway Plaisance EB closed from Cottage Grove to Dorchester

Glencoe Festival of Art

Glencoe Festival of Art offers fine works from 100 artists, live music, kids’ activities, and food vendors in downtown Glencoe. Free.

https://amdurproductions.com/event/glencoe-festival-of-art-2019/

Ghana Fest

Washington Park

SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Festival

Buy samples and then vote for your favorite at Bloody Mary Fest, which has food vendors and live music at Everts Park in Highwood. You can bring children, pets, chairs, and blankets. Free admission.

https://www.celebratehighwood.org/bloody-mary-fest/

Northerly Island

Peter Frampton

___________________________________________________

FESTIVALS/BLOCK PARTIES

Wood Dale Prairie Fest

Wicker Park Fest

Lincoln Square Greek Fest

Fiesta Del Sol

Lake County Fair

DuPage County Fair

Glenview Greek Fest

Chicago Margarita Festival

Bantu Fest

Ghana Fest

FOOD/DRINK

Summer Wine Fest

South Loop Beer and Cider Fest

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Bloody Mary Festival

MUSIC

Ravinia

EXERCISE/SPORTS

Chicago Bears Training Camp

White Sox host the Twins

Blackhawks Convention

Celebrity Sweat Wellness Tour

Chicago Dogs vs. Cleburne Railroaders

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

Glencoe Festival of Art

OTHER

Rock the Yacht: All White Midnight Yacht Party

Cruising for a cure

Goombay Bash