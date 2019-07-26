Video: Weekend Warning – Blackhawks Convention edition

It’s Blackhawks Convention weekend. But wait! There’s still plenty of summer to go and plenty of summer events around town. As Lauren Lapka reminds us, whether your plans involve celebrating Chicago’s ice warriors or enjoying the warm weather, the Traffix Chicago app can help you avoid delays as you drive.

ALL WEEKEND

Ravinia

  • Friday: Chicago Symphony Orchestra

Wood Dale Prairie Fest

Wicker Park Fest

  • Wicker Park Fest brings cutting-edge local and national acts to four stages on Milwaukee Ave. (from North Avenue to Paulina Street), offering “the best in music, food, arts, fashion, kids entertainment, and shopping.” Go early if you want to avoid crowds. Donation.
  • Milwaukee closed between Paulina and North/Damen
  • http://www.wickerparkbucktown.com/wpfest/the-fest-2019/

Lincoln Square Greek Fest

  • Lincoln Square Greekfest features Greek food, music, dancing, and family activities at Saint Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church. Donation.

Chicago Bears Training Camp

Fiesta  Del Sol

Lake County Fair

  • https://lcfair.com/fair-home
  • Livestock bars, beer garden, monster truck show, petting zoo, food, banana derby racing, cheese making demonstration, entertainment, tractor parade, rides and games
  • Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10
  • Lake County Fairgrounds
  • Tickets range from free to $35

DuPage County Fair

  • At the fairgrounds
  • Opens 8am everyday
  • Dog adoption, beer garden, talent show, petting zoo, food, contests, entertainment, demolition derby
  • Main gate opens at 8am everyday… events start at 10
  • https://www.dupagecountyfair.org/

White Sox host the Twins

Blackhawks Convention

  • The 12th annual Blackhawks Convention, presented by Magellan Corporation, will be held from July 26-28, 2019, at theHilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago). The event, which has sold out every year, will feature both current Blackhawks players and alumni throughout the weekend and include numerous autograph and photo sessions, Q&A panels, exhibits, interactive games and much more. Blackhawks players, coaches, executives and alumni are expected to attend.
  • https://www.nhl.com/blackhawks/fans/convention

FRIDAY

Rock the Yacht: All White Midnight Yacht Party

  • two hours of skyline views, DJ dance music, a free buffet, and a cash bar aboard Spirit of Chicago for age 21+, leaving Navy Pier.
  • https://www.chitownevents.com/

Summer Wine Fest

FRIDAY/SATURDAY

 

SATURDAY

Cruising for a cure

South Loop Beer and Cider Fest

Celebrity Sweat Wellness Tour

  • Join Celebrity Sweat, the #1 celebrity lifestyle brand as we “takeover” major markets across the U.S to “Make America Healthy”.
  • The event is FREE and open to all ages!
  • We’re merging together the best of Tae Bo and Zumba and through these high energy initiatives, we’re excited to motivate and inspire wellness enthusiasts and fitness professionals.
  • Join us for free workouts, free training sessions, prizes and give-aways.
  • Come and talk to our trainers, ask your questions and enjoy active and healthy lifestyles with the Celebrity Sweat Team as we gear-up for Season 6.
  • Price: Free
  • https://csweat.com/celebrity-sweat-wellness-tour-chicago/

Glenview Greek Fest

  • at Saints Peter and Paul Greek Orthodox Church, 1401 Wagner Rd. (at Lake Ave.), on Saturday, July 27, and Sunday, July 28, from 1 to 11 p.m. each day.  Traditional Greek favorites – including pork souvlaki, Athenian chicken, gyros and spanakopita – will be served, as well as delicious, sweet loukoumades and homemade pastries.  Greek dancers will perform both nights and there are carnival games and a bounce house for kids.  Free parking, with shuttle bus service, at Loyola Academy (Lake & Laramie); valet parking in the church’s north lot on Wagner.
  • https://ssppglenview.org/

Goombay Bash

  • The H Foundation presents its 19th Annual Goombay Bash at the Aon Grand Ballroom at Navy Pier on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Join The H Foundation in the fight against cancer by attending one of Chicago’s largest and liveliest cancer research fundraising events. This Caribbean-themed gala to raise money for cancer research allows guests to break out their Hawaiian shirts and leis and leave their tuxes and high heels at home. All proceeds benefit Basic Science Research Division at the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University.
  • Price: $150 - $250
  • General Admission: $150
  • VIP Admission: $250
  • https://aesbid.com/ELP/GOOMBAY19/Tickets

Chicago Dogs vs. Cleburne Railroaders

  • at Impact Field in Rosemont. Fans can enjoy an extravagant post-game fireworks show. Chicago Dogs games welcome fans of all ages for a one-of-a-kind experience where every day is fan appreciation day.
  • Ticket prices vary
  • https://thechicagodogs.com/tickets/

United Center

  • Jeff Lynne’s ELO

Tinley Park  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

  • Wiz Khalifa

Northerly Island

  • Jon Bellion

SATURDAY/SUNDAY

Chicago Margarita Festival

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Bantu Fest

  • Dance to live African music, shop from diverse vendors, visit the children’s village, and eat food from 30 countries at Bantu Festat Midway Plaisance Park near U.C. Free.
  • Midway Plaisance EB closed from Cottage Grove to Dorchester

Glencoe Festival of Art

Ghana Fest

  • Washington Park

SUNDAY

Bloody Mary Festival

Northerly Island

  • Peter Frampton

___________________________________________________

