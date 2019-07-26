Video and photos: Naptime with rescued otter pups at Shedd

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Press release from Shedd Aquarium:

It may not look like it in these photos, but a lot is going on behind the scenes in Shedd Aquarium’s Regenstein Sea Otter Nursery. Two rescued, orphaned sea otter pups, taken in only two weeks ago, are bonding with caretakers as they continue to grow and build important otter skills.

Much of an otter’s behavior is not instinctual but is learned by watching mom. So, since mom isn’t around, the care team at Shedd is filling that role, providing food, helping the otters learn to groom their fur and more.

These are busy days for otters, which are naturally highly-active to help them withstand the cold temperatures in their native waters. But the pups need their sleep as well, so the aquarium decided to share a few photos from nap time.

Stay tuned for more milestone updates on the otters, including details on a media open house, potential naming opportunities and info on when the public will be able to see them on exhibit.