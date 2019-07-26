Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video and photos: Naptime with rescued otter pups at Shedd

Posted 11:17 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 11:15AM, July 26, 2019

 

Photo Gallery

Inline

Press release from Shedd Aquarium:

It may not look like it in these photos, but a lot is going on behind the scenes in Shedd Aquarium’s Regenstein Sea Otter Nursery. Two rescued, orphaned sea otter pups, taken in only two weeks ago, are bonding with caretakers as they continue to grow and build important otter skills.

Related Story
Video and photos: Two rescued sea otter pups find new home at Shedd

Much of an otter’s behavior is not instinctual but is learned by watching mom. So, since mom isn’t around, the care team at Shedd is filling that role, providing food, helping the otters learn to groom their fur and more.

These are busy days for otters, which are naturally highly-active to help them withstand the cold temperatures in their native waters. But the pups need their sleep as well, so the aquarium decided to share a few photos from nap time.

Stay tuned for more milestone updates on the otters, including details on a media open house, potential naming opportunities and info on when the public will be able to see them on exhibit.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.