Toews and Kane check in at the Blackhawks Convention

The Blackhawks were back in town for their 12th annual convention at the Chicago Hilton. The players met with the media ahead of Friday’s opening ceremony and spoke on offseason moves, anticipation for the upcoming season and more.

Patrick Kane

On congratulating former Blackhawk Artemi Panarin on his $81.5 million dollar deal averaging $11.6 over seven years with the New York Rangers:

“I texted him right after and then he FaceTimed me right after. It was fun to talk to him and see what he was thinking. He seems excited about New York. Happy for him that he got that deal. He’s worth all of that and more. He’s a special player.”

On head coach Jeremy Colliton’s upcoming sophomore season:

“He’s a super smart guy, really liked playing for him last year when we got over that hump of that transition period of Joel and him changing spots. I think it was great for us. He’s really a bright guy and I think the thing he brings to the table, he’s smart but he brings a simple approach. He kind of lets you play off your [strengths]. I think he’s going to be a good coach for a long time.”

Jonathan Toews

On Andrew Shaw’s return:

“It kills me to throw out compliments to Shawzy right away, but you have to. We all know what he meant to our team when we knew he was not coming back a few years ago. We knew right away of the void and kind of feeling that we were going to have without him in the locker room.

“He’s just such a competitor, the way he plays on the ice is a huge part to his personality. I think he’s a high-energy guy the fans love for good reason. He’ll run through a brick wall for his teammates. At the same time he brings so much in the room.

“He’s always stirring it up and he’s just a fun guy to be around. He’s one of those guys, you always talk about hockey being such a team game, team chemistry being such an important thing, he’s one of those guys you love having on your team, because he brings so much in those different aspects. We’re happy to have him back and I’m sure this weekend he’s going to put on a show and get things going for the fans and he’s off to the races already.”

Was it difficult watching the St. Louis Blues win the Stanley Cup?

“For sure. For sure. At the end of the day, I mentioned this yesterday, watching that Stanley Cup Final, it’s rare that I would cheer for Boston, but didn’t want to see St. Louis win. But just had that feeling that they were just too good. They weren’t going to be denied. They were working so hard, every single guy was on the same page. They were just creating their bounces so it was hard to see them losing in the end.”

