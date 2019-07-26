The Top Five@5 (07/25/19): Supt. Eddie Johnson addresses viral Facebook video attack of special needs teen, FOP Vice President responds to Mayor Lightfoot’s “hot-mic” moment on John Williams, HBO says “no” to “GOT” redo, and more…

Posted 9:13 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:08AM, July 26, 2019

This image released by HBO shows Kit Harington, left, and Emilia Clarke in a scene from "Game of Thrones," that aired Sunday, May 5, 2019. In the third to last episode of HBO’s “Game of Thrones,” Mother of Dragons Daenerys Targaryen is suffering from a crisis of confidence. She is short on troops and dragons, short on strategies and short on friends. And her claim to the Iron Throne has weakened upon learning that Jon Snow, in fact, shares her royal Targaryen blood. (Helen Sloan/HBO via AP)

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, July 25th, 2019:

CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson in a press conference about a violent video shared on Facebook says that social media companies aren’t to blame, but they can help stop the spread of violence on the internet. Chicago FOP Vice President Patrick Murray tells John Williams that if Mayor Lightfoot’s apology for calling him a “clown” during a city council meeting isn’t sincere, he doesn’t want an apology at all. The president of HBO responds to fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ who started a petition to redo the final season. Alligator Robb, does the weather in Florida, and more!

