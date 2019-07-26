× The Opening Bell 7/26/19: The Search For Higher Yields

Compared to what’s going on in Europe, the United States is a very comfortable place to be right now financially. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) explained to Steve Grzanich how the European Union uncertainty is forcing the search for bonds to move elsewhere. Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) then checked in after the major news surrounding Southwest Airlines taking the rest of the year off from the Boeing 737 Max and pulling their service out of the Newark.