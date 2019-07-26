Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

The Mincing Rascals 07.26.19: The Mueller testimony, a “FOP clown,” your e-mails

Posted 12:08 PM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 12:05PM, July 26, 2019

The Mincing Rascals logo (Scott Stantis)

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Kim Gordon of WGN Radio, Scott Stantis of the Chicago Tribune and Mark Bazer of “The Interview Show.” They discuss Wednesday’s much-awaited Mueller testimony, Mayor Lightfoot’s slip-up on the mic and some of your e-mails to the Mincing Rascals.

Kim recommends that you try kayaking on the Chicago River.

Mark recommends the same, but at The Bridges of Madison County. 

