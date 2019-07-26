× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.26.19: Compassionomics,

John begins today by discussing Producer Elif’s return to WGN after a three week vacation. Next, John speaks to Second City Executive Vice President and “Getting to Yes, And…” Host Kelly Leonard who talked about how compassion affects not only mental, but also physical health in some cases. Also, John talks the recent developments in the Robert Mueller testimony, including President Trump’s reaction. Finally, there’s another segment of “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and wraps up with the weekly “Bright Side of Life” segment.