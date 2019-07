× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.26.19: Troy Murray Takeover

Happy Friday! Today on the Steve Cochran Show we welcome Chicago Blackhawks broadcaster Troy Murray to give us all the highlights of the upcoming Blackhawks Convention happening this weekend. He also answers questions from his time on the ice and about the players he roomed with back in the day. Then, Jim Bachor has been using an ancient mosaic technique to turn Chicago’s potholes into playful works of art.