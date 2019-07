× Southwest Airlines Taking A Stance On Boeing 737

The 737 Max story took another unfortunately turn as Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) explained to Steve Grzanich how Southwest is pulling the plane from their fleet for the rest of the year. Steve and Brian talked about how the other major airlines have been optimistic with the manufacturer by deciding month to month, but Southwest took a stand and decided to hold off on reinstating them for the rest of the year.