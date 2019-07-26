Sharon Fairley on Mueller’s testimony, David Ruskin on Illinois’ new cannabis law, new John Wayne Gacy documentary and more

Posted 9:59 PM, July 26, 2019, by

Tina Martini & Rich Lenkov

University Of Chicago Law School Professor & former Assistant Attorney General Sharon Fairley breaks down Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

Horwood Marcus & Berk attorney David Ruskin explains Illinois’ new recreational marijuana law.

Director Marc Menet discusses his new documentary about the trial of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, “Defending a Monster”.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Alex Gaudieri & Patti Orbell join Tina and Rich to weigh in on breaking legal news including the resumption of capital punishment, liability for posting negative reviews, Meek Mill, a break in the mysterious death of a former NBA player and Katy Perry.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.