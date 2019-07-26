× Sharon Fairley on Mueller’s testimony, David Ruskin on Illinois’ new cannabis law, new John Wayne Gacy documentary and more

University Of Chicago Law School Professor & former Assistant Attorney General Sharon Fairley breaks down Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress.

Horwood Marcus & Berk attorney David Ruskin explains Illinois’ new recreational marijuana law.

Director Marc Menet discusses his new documentary about the trial of serial killer John Wayne Gacy, “Defending a Monster”.

In the Legal Grab Bag, Alex Gaudieri & Patti Orbell join Tina and Rich to weigh in on breaking legal news including the resumption of capital punishment, liability for posting negative reviews, Meek Mill, a break in the mysterious death of a former NBA player and Katy Perry.