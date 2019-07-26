Roe Conn Show Full Show (7/26/19): LIVE from the 12th Annual Blackhawks Convention

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, July 26th, 2019:
Live from the 12th annual Blackhawks Convention at the Hilton Chicago, Steve Cochran & Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton previews his goals for the 2019-20 Blackhawks; Defensemen Connor Murphy & Olympic gold medalist Kendall Coyne Schofield talk about representing the U.S. international competitions and being teammates during the Chicago Pro Hockey League this summer; Newly acquired defensemen Calvin De Haan discusses his move to Chicago; Blackhawks Chairman Rocky Wirtz talks about new upgrades to the United Center; And Executive Vice President Jay Blunk & Senior Vice President Al MacIsaac introduce returning Hawks fan-favorite Andrew Shaw (who surprises Anna with a birthday cake.)

