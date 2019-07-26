× Roe Conn Full Show (7/25/19): Chicago’s first “Grand Slam” explorer is back, Roeper reviews CC’s South Side, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, July 25th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on an Illinois connection to the Department of Justice edict reinstating the death penalty for federal crimes; former RNC chairman Michael Steele weighs in on when the 2020 Democrat field will begin to thin out; Alex Pancoe discusses his journey to becoming the first Chicagoan to complete the “Explorer’s Grand Slam;” Fox32’s Lou Canellis previews the Chicago Bears training camp in Bourbonnais; the Top Five@5 features the FOP VP’s response to being called a clown by Mayor Lori Lightfoot; And Richard Roeper reviews the new Comedy Central Chicago themed show” South Side.”

