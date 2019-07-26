Roe Conn Full Show (7/25/19): Chicago’s first “Grand Slam” explorer is back, Roeper reviews CC’s South Side, and more…

Posted 9:31 AM, July 26, 2019, by and , Updated at 07:03AM, July 26, 2019

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes in the Allstate Skyline Studios (Photo: Mike Pokryfke)

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, July 25th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on an Illinois connection to the Department of Justice edict reinstating the death penalty for federal crimes; former RNC chairman Michael Steele weighs in on when the 2020 Democrat field will begin to thin out; Alex Pancoe discusses his journey to becoming the first Chicagoan to complete the “Explorer’s Grand Slam;” Fox32’s Lou Canellis previews the Chicago Bears training camp in Bourbonnais; the Top Five@5 features the FOP VP’s response to being called a clown by Mayor Lori Lightfoot; And Richard Roeper reviews the new Comedy Central Chicago themed show” South Side.”

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.