Rocky Horror Picture Show vs. 2 Dudes 1 Disc [Special Guest: Kim Gordon]
On today’s show we’re switching the name to “1 Dude, 1 Dame and 1 Disc” as we welcome WGN Radio’s newsmaker and journalist extraordinaire Kim Gordon to take on the 70s smash-hit soundtrack from ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show‘.
Each week, “Music Insiders” Michael Heidemann & an officially sanctioned music expert review, dissect and discuss a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe today!
Listen To The Full Podcast Right Here:
Each week, “Music Insider” Michael Heidemann reviews, dissects and discusses a new album, complete with personal opinions and journeys related to the music. Subscribe and Message Us today!
Like what you hear? Have a question or want to get in contact with 2 Dudes 1 Disc?
Host – Michael Heidemann
WGN RADIO’s Sound Sessions, Chicago’s premiere music based podcast for WGN Radio Chicago — Recent guests on our podcast include Thrice, Mastodon, Third Eye Blind, Victor Wooten, Thundercat, Royal Blood, Flux Pavilion, Andrew WK, and others . WGN RADIO CHICAGO’s Sound Sessions is Chicago’s premiere music podcast. Distributed on the Nationally Broadcasted Radio Station: WGN RADIO Chicago (Tribune Broadcasting). Hosted by nationally known music journalist and radio host, Michael Heidemann – Sound Sessions connects listeners with their favorite artists who are performing in the legendary music city of Chicago, IL. You can check out Sound Sessions at: wgnradio.com/category/sound–sessions/