Pete McMurray | Full Show 07/25

It was a long show last night with Pete McMurray, and producer Curtis Koch. The guys talked to Kristen South from Union Pacific to give a background on the “Big Boy” locomotive and where you can tour the train on its midwestern tour. Then Pete welcomes his buddy John Rot from Goombay Bash to promote the upcoming cancer fundraiser held at Navy Pier. Later David Hochberg from Team Hochberg joins Pete to talk about reverse mortgages, and gives advice on how to teach your kids about credit cards and handling payments.