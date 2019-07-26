× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-26-19: “Lollapalooza is next weekend, but that’s not stopping the city from closing roads around Grant Park a week early. So I have to detour so you can put up Ariana Grande’s stage?”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include the Illinois National Guard deploying to Afghanistan this weekend, police releasing a clearer picture of a suspect who allegedly assaulted and stabbed a DePaul student, the city already preparing for Lollapalooza, Chance the Rapper releasing his debut album while also running up a hefty Postmates tab, the Bears starting training camp, the Cubs taking on the Brewers in Milwaukee, the Sox continuing their series against the Twins after a disappointing effort from Lucas Giolito last night, the Blackhawks convention getting underway and the 16″ Softball No Gloves Tournament taking place this weekend in Forest Park.