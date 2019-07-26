BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: John McDonough of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
John McDonough is optimistic for the upcoming Blackhawks season
BOSTON, MA - JUNE 24: John McDonough of the Chicago Blackhawks hoists the Stanley Cup after defeating the Boston Bruins in Game Six of the 2013 NHL Stanley Cup Final at TD Garden on June 24, 2013 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Chicago Blackhawks defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
President and CEO of the Chicago Blackhaws, John McDonough joins the Steve Cochran Show to chat about the excitement leading up to this years Blackhawks Convention. John also shares some memories of the 2009-10 season when the team won its first Stanley Cup in 49 years. Some of the players from that roster will at the convention as well.