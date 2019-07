× Jerry Nunn: Things To Do In Chicago This August

Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherun.com joins Bill and Wendy on the bonus hour to preview some of the city’s big events coming in August, including Lollapalooza, Northalsted Market Days, Wizard World Comic Con, what’s happening at Ravinia, Teatro Zinzanni, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.