× Here’s How You Can Help Beat Cancer At Navy Pier

Pete McMurray welcomes his buddy John Rot from Goombay Bash to promote the upcoming cancer fundraiser held at Navy Pier.

Everyone has a cancer story, and it’s extremely heartwarming when people come together in support of this terrible disease. This event is held in a Caribbean-style party. The H Foundation and Goombay Bash were created over a cocktail called the Goombay Smash. It started with a few friends with entrepreneurial spirit who decided to make a difference in the fight against cancer.

Tickets are sold out for the event at Navy Pier, however you can enter into the grand raffle by purchasing tickets here.