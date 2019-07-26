Hawks newly acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan explains his “Carp Lad” nickname
The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes speaks with newly acquired defenseman Calvin de Haan, who was traded to the Chicago Blackhawks by the Carolina Hurricanes back on June 24th.
In seven NHL seasons with the Hurricanes and Islanders, de Haan has 95 points (13 goals, 82 assists) in 378 games. Calvin looks forward to playing in a big market like the city of Chicago and has felt “Welcomed with open arms” from the entire city. De Hann feels confident in the moves the Hawks made this offseason and is looking forward to building a contender.
