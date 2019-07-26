× Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 26, 2019

Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.

Top Trends Google Trends

1. Equifax

2. Harriet Tubman

3. Bindi Irwin

4. In and Out Burger

5. Leo Season

Top YouTube Video of the Week: A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood – Official Trailer