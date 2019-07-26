Google’s Top 5 Searched Trends For The Week of: July 26, 2019
Google Trends Expert, Justin Burr speaks about Google’s top 5 searched trends of the week & top viewed YouTube video.
1. Equifax
2. Harriet Tubman
3. Bindi Irwin
4. In and Out Burger
5. Leo Season
Top YouTube Video of the Week: A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood – Official Trailer
