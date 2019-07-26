From the archives: John Williams at the 75th Anniversary of the Scopes Monkey Trial

In July, 2000, John Williams traveled to Dayton, Tennessee to mark the 75th anniversary of the “Scopes Monkey Trial,” a key legal event pitting teaching the theory of science-based evolution vs. belief in biblical creation. The original trial also marked a moment in broadcast history as it was carried live on recently-launched WGN Radio. WGN announcer Quin Ryan described the events of the trial to radio listeners in 1925, and John Williams assumed that role in a re-creation of the trial in 2000.

Segment of the John Williams show, July 14, 2000, from Dayton, TN:

Excerpt of the re-creation of the trial:

Photo gallery: