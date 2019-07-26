Does Comedy Central’s ‘South Side’ make laugh about living in Chicago? Richard Roeper has your review right here!
Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:
‘South Side’- Comedy Central series about life on the south side of Chicago, centering on employees of a furniture and appliance store.
‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’- A Cameron Crowe-produced documentary about the legendary musician.
