Does Comedy Central’s ‘South Side’ make laugh about living in Chicago? Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Posted 9:27 AM, July 26, 2019, by , Updated at 09:23AM, July 26, 2019

From left, Sultan Salahuddin and Kareme Young star in the Comedy Central series "South Side." (Comedy Central)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

‘South Side’- Comedy Central series about life on the south side of Chicago, centering on employees of a furniture and appliance store.

‘David Crosby: Remember My Name’- A Cameron Crowe-produced documentary about the legendary musician.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.