Coach Jeremy Colliton feels good about the depth of the 2019-20 Blackhawks
Blackhawks head coach Jeremy Colliton joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes from the Hilton Chicago for the 12th annual Blackhawks Convention. Jeremy gives us insights on what to expect when Hawks begin training camp in September. Coach Colliton also “Feels good about the team’s depth this year” and expects a lot of the young guys to be able to contribute to the team this year.
The 12th annual Blackhawks Convention is being held from Today through Sunday Evening at the Hilton Chicago (720 S. Michigan Ave, Chicago)
