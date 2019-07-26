× “CATS” returns to Chicago; Analysis of “Mueller Time!” with political strategist Brad Bannon

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to chat about the return of the classic Broadway Musical CATS to Chicago. Playing thru August 4th at the James Nederlander Theater, it’s the same iconic show you’ve known, but with a fresh look and new feel thanks to the work of the talented Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) which makes the show both familiar and fresh. Actress Keri Renee Fuller who plays the legendary role of Grizabella (“Memory”), talks about the power of the music and story and what makes “Cats” so beloved after so many years.

Then (starting at 18:19 into the program), a look at the impact, or lack thereof, of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress. Did Democrats accomplish what they were after? What will the impact of the day be going forward? And what might we expect from the upcoming Democratic presidential candidate debates. Political strategist Brad Bannon shares his insight and analysis following this historic day of testimony. Broadway and politics..who can ask for anything more….check it out!