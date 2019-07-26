× Bill and Wendy Full Show 7.26.19: Wendy Is Officially A “Disneyland” Mom

Wendy Snyder is back ladies and gentlemen. Wendy was on vacation in California for the past couple of days, and she reportedly had a blast! Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center talks about the new Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit; Alexander Zalben from Decider.com tells us what’s on TV this weekend, and Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge is down in Bourbonnais for Bears Training Camp. He explains what we can expect from the players at this year, who we should be on the lookout for, and more.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.