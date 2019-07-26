× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 7.26.19: August Is Right Around The Corner

Today on the bonus hour, Wendy shares her unique Airbnb experience during her vacation in California. Plus, Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherunn.com joins us to tell us the best things to do in the city in August, including concerts, theater openings, and art exhibits.

