Alexander Zalben on "The Boys", the final season of "Orange Is The New Black", Epix's "Pennyworth", and more…

It’s Friday, so what’s on TV? Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. This week, the final season of “Orange Is The New Black” premieres Friday on Netflix. Alex also gives us the scoop on Amazon’s “The Boys”, created by Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, and Evan Goldberg; the lackluster ‘Batman’ prequel series “Pennyworth”, and much more.

