Adam Hoge: The Bears Are Ready To WORK

The Chicago Bears have officially kicked off their 2019 Training Camp! Bill and Wendy speak to Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge, who is reporting live from Bourbonnais, to talk about what we can expect to see from the players this year, what happens during off-season training, the Bears on-going kicker search, and he shares what he’s most looking forward to in the new season!

