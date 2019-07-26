Chicago Blackhawks' Adam Burish celebrates with the Stanley Cup after winning Game 6 of the NHL Stanley Cup hockey finals, Wednesday, June 9, 2010, in Philadelphia. Chicago won 4-3 in overtime to win the Stanley Cup. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Adam Burish on the Blackhawks Convention: “It’s fun to get these guys out of their comfort zone”
Former Chicago Blackhawk Adam Burish joins the Steve Cochran show to talk about his transition from player to sports analyst. He will be live at the upcoming Chicago Blackhawks convention happening this weekend. Tickets are on sale now and the first 10,000 fans to enter the United Center will receive a Patrick Kane bobblehead.