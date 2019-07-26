A First Look Into The Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit

Posted 3:20 PM, July 26, 2019

Ernie Kovacs, one of television?s bright young talents says he?s fallen in love with movie-making and would like to settle in the film industry, April 3, 1957. In Hollywood to make ?The Mad Ball,? he says the only thing missing to make life perfect is his wife, Edith Adams, in New York for a Broadway stage role. (AP Photo) **NO SALES**

A new exhibit at the National Comedy Center, which is located in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, NY, is bringing back those fond memories of legendary comedy innovator Ernie Kovacs. “The Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit”, will showcase never-before-exhibited creative papers, rare audiovisual content and original, screen-used artifacts from Kovacs’ influential 1950s and early 1960s television shows and specials. Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center, joins the Bill and Wendy show to explain what to expect of the exhibit, which opens on August 7th, during the center’s annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

