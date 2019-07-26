× A First Look Into The Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit

A new exhibit at the National Comedy Center, which is located in Lucille Ball’s hometown of Jamestown, NY, is bringing back those fond memories of legendary comedy innovator Ernie Kovacs. “The Ernie Kovacs Centennial Exhibit”, will showcase never-before-exhibited creative papers, rare audiovisual content and original, screen-used artifacts from Kovacs’ influential 1950s and early 1960s television shows and specials. Journey Gunderson, Executive Director of the National Comedy Center, joins the Bill and Wendy show to explain what to expect of the exhibit, which opens on August 7th, during the center’s annual Lucille Ball Comedy Festival.

