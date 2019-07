× Youth Political Expert Jay Doherty takes on the weeks top news

Youth Political Expert, Jay Doherty joins The Steve Cochran Show to share his insight into the weeks top political news. At only 15 years old Jay Doherty has a popular political podcast and a weekly newsletter that goes out to his listeners. Everything from news surrounding Trump to Elon Musk are discussed on air during the interview. For more information on Jay Doherty, please visit: https://jay-doherty.com/