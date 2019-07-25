Wintrust Business Lunch 7/25/19: Internet Giants In The Spotlight, American Inno, & The Most Expensed Item

Facebook and other internet giants have a spotlight on them like never before, and Roger Cheng explained why Washington D.C. is making it that way. Steve Bertrand realized how the Amazons, Twitters, and Googles alike have had an impact on consumer behavior, but wondered how they evolve going forward. Bill Geigier focused on evidence that American’s are not ready for retirement like they should be, Chicago Inno brought a crew in the studio to look at the innovation around the country, and Amy Guth shared the results of a survey which shows what people expense most.

 

