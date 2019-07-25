× uh-PARENT-ly | Using the martial arts to build strength, confidence and mindfulness

Parents want their kids to grow, thrive and learn to take care of themselves, and that happens through hundreds and thousands of life lessons. Some of those lessons might come in the form of self-defense: teaching our kids to overcome actual physical dangers. Jen Zanotti is an esthetician and wellness coach, the host of podcast Getting Zen with Jen Z, and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu athlete and teacher. She joins uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos to talk about how what happens on the mat affects her students’ lives in every way.

