Über Critic Patrick McDonald Reviews "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" And More!

Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano are joined in the studio by the Über Critic Patrick McDonald! They talk about the decorated acting career of Rutger Hauer, what can we expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Phase 4 and beyond, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie, and he reviews “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”.

