Über Critic Patrick McDonald Reviews “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood” And More!

Posted 2:38 PM, July 25, 2019, by

Elton Jim Turano, Über Critic Patrick McDonald, and Bill Leff. (WGN Radio)

Bill Leff and guest co-host Elton Jim Turano are joined in the studio by the Über Critic Patrick McDonald! They talk about the decorated acting career of Rutger Hauer, what can we expect from the Marvel Cinematic Universe from Phase 4 and beyond, Quentin Tarantino’s Star Trek movie, and he reviews “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”.

You can find Bill and Wendy on  Twitter,  Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.