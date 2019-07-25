TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | TCA Press Tour, Veronica Mars Season 4 and More

Posted 2:18 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:26AM, July 25, 2019

Kristen Bell speaks at the world premiere and Q&A of "Veronica Mars" panel on day two of Comic-Con International on Friday, July 19, 2019, in San Diego. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan shares the latest from the Television Critics Association press tour, including first looks at the biggest shows coming to TV and reviews the newest season of cult-hit “Veronica Mars”.

