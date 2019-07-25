× TV Talk with Dan Fienberg | TCA Press Tour, Veronica Mars Season 4 and More

Nick and Dan convene for their bi-weekly round-up of what you should (or shouldn’t) be tuning into on TV.

Dan shares the latest from the Television Critics Association press tour, including first looks at the biggest shows coming to TV and reviews the newest season of cult-hit “Veronica Mars”.

You can read all of Dan’s thoughts over at The Fien Print and follow him on Twitter for all your TV news.

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)