Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Consumer Banking Habits Influencing Corporate Banking

The banking world has changed recent, largely due to the customer demands and Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) has seen it first hand. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader talk about how the consumer banking shifts are making their way into the corporate side. They also touched on the trend of banks boosting their cyber security budgets so customers can have a better sense of financial safety.