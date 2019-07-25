Thought Leader Chuck Garcia: Consumer Banking Habits Influencing Corporate Banking

Posted 6:24 AM, July 25, 2019, by , Updated at 06:23AM, July 25, 2019

The banking world has changed recent, largely due to the customer demands and Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank) has seen it first hand. Steve Grzanich and the Associated Bank Thought Leader talk about how the consumer banking shifts are making their way into the corporate side. They also touched on the trend of banks boosting their cyber security budgets so customers can have a better sense of financial safety.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.