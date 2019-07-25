× The Revivalists | Guitarist Zach Feinberg Shares Stories of Hanging with The Rolling Stones, Recording at Muscle Shoals and His Love for Chicago-based Piece Pizza

The Revivalists have been going strong for the last 10+ years with their infectious sound and captivating live performances. On this episode of Sound Sessions, host Mike Heidemann calls up Revivalist guitar player Zach Feinberg who alongside singer David Shaw have laced together a sound that has connected with their fans and delighted sold out audiences all over the country. Now an 8-piece powerhouse, the New Orleans based group has had some serious rock highlights over the last couple years including: performing live with The Rolling Stones, recording at Muscle Shoals, and boasting over 300 million streams of their songs. Zach Feinberg dives into stories of growing up on music and the first time he met David Shaw while he was singing at the top of his lungs on his front porch. He also recalls the moments he shared with Mick Jagger and Keith Richards before The Revivalists took the stage in Jacksonville, Florida. A truly genuine and thoughtful rocker, Zach Feinberg explains the focus and passion it takes to create and maintain a successful touring group. Catch them live at Chicago’s Lollapalooza in August!

