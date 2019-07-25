× The Opening Bell 7/25/19: SNAP Benefits Could See Dramatic Changes Under New Government Proposal

Consumers hold a lot of power these days and its showing in the banking sector as Steve Grzanich learned from Chuck Garcia (EVP and Director of Commercial Deposits and Treasury Management at Associated Bank). The Associated Bank Thought Leader touched on how consumer trends are making their way into the corporate banking world and how cyber security is receiving a lot more attention these days. (At 18:48) Elaine Waxman (Sr. Fellow at the Income and Benefits Policy Center at The Urban Institute) then turned the attention to the SNAP food benefit program that helps millions of Americans afford groceries every month. A policy that is being proposed that could severely impact nearly 3.1 million users if passed.