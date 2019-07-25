× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.25.19: Acting Guilty When You’re Not, TSA, Apollo 11 Splashing Down To Earth, Honor Flight Chicago, and FOP 1st VP Patrick Murray.

To kick off the show, John got a surprise phone call from WGN Radio’s very own Pete McMurray. Then legendary News Reporter, Walter Jacobson, joins John on the air to debrief a little further about the Mueller Testimony. Next we had our good friend from the Museum of Science and Industry, Voula Saridakis, hop on the line with us to wrap up the Apollo 11 Mission Trip and talk in detail about their landing back on Earth. Then on the show, Doug Meffley from Honor Flight Chicago comes on to tell about their most recent flight and how to get involved. To close out the show, FOP 1st Vice President, Patrick Murray, joins John in the studio to talk about Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s comment that got caught by a live microphone.