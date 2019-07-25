The John Williams NewsClick: Should Mayor Lori Lightfoot Apologize?
-
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 07/07/19: Is The Mayor Reforming Too Much Too Fast?
-
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective (05/19/19): The Countdown Begins
-
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective (05/05/19): Tough Lori Lightfoot!
-
Reviewing the Pride Parade of 2019: “‘If you were born this way, scream!'”
-
The John Williams NewsClick: Mayor Lightfoot wants the spitting server fired
-
-
Heather Cherone of The Daily Line on Police Union and clashes with State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, pension proposal from Mayor Lori Lightfoot
-
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-23-19: “Mayor Lori Lightfoot proposed relaxing some ticket and fine procedures so get ready for a bunch of people double parking in front of fire hydrants”
-
Walter Jacobson’s Perspective 05/26/19: Lori Lightfoot’s Impactful Speech
-
The Top Five@5 (07/24/19): Mayor Lightfoot is caught on a hot mic calling FOP Vice President “a clown,” President Trump slams Robert Mueller’s testimony, Henry Winkler opens up about working with Adam Sandler, and actor Rutger Hauer dies at 75
-
Alderman Ray Lopez (15th): Mayor Lightfoot’s inaugural address was confrontational, not celebratory
-
-
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 5-20-19: “Mayor Lori Lightfoot was sworn in today at Wintrust Arena and shortly after the Chicago Sky went on a 12-0 run to beat the Mystics”
-
The John Williams Show Full Podcast 07.25.19: Acting Guilty When You’re Not, TSA, Apollo 11 Splashing Down To Earth, Honor Flight Chicago, and FOP 1st VP Patrick Murray.
-
Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 6-18-19: “It’s Sox vs. Cubs tonight and it’s the one time a year that some Sox fans go north of North Avenue because it’s nice to get out once in a while and explore other concession stands”