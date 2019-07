× Steve Cochran Full Show 07.25.19: Here comes the Cookie Man

Today on the Steve Cochran Show we decompress from the Mueller testimony and unpack it with Chuck Todd. Youth Political Expert, Jay Doherty also joins The Steve Cochran Show to share his insight into the weeks top political news. Then, Dean Richards joins us live from Phoenix, Arizona to talk about the new “Hobbs and Shaw” movie as well as the latest entertainment news as well.