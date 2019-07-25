Roe Conn Full Show (7/24/29): Dylan Strome plays #NewsOrRuse, AB Stoddard makes sense of the Mueller hearings, and more…

Chicago Blackhawks center Dylan Strome plays #NewsOrRuse

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, July 24th, 2019:
Real Clear Politics’ AB Stoddard breaks down Robert Mueller’s marathon testimony on Capitol Hill; Chicago Ald. Brendan Reilly makes the case for banning cyclists from the Riverwalk; Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi talks about what he learned from questioning Robert Mueller; The Top Five@5 features a tribute to Rutger Hauer; And Chicago Blackhawk Dylan Strome plays #NewsOrRuse.

