× Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on President Trump’s claim of Democrats conducting an “illegal overthrow”: “That’s crazy talk.”

President Trump declared victory after Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill. He also claimed the hearings ended with Democratic lawmakers getting “less than nothing” with which to pursue their investigations into him. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who questioned Mueller joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what should happen next now that the hearings are done.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3663731/3663731_2019-07-25-005931.64kmono.mp3

