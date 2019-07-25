Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on President Trump’s claim of Democrats conducting an “illegal overthrow”: “That’s crazy talk.”

President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, July 24, 2019, as he departs for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and onto Wheeling, W.Va., for a fundraiser. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

President Trump declared victory after Robert Mueller’s testimony on Capitol Hill. He also claimed the hearings ended with Democratic lawmakers getting “less than nothing” with which to pursue their investigations into him. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who questioned Mueller joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what should happen next now that the hearings are done.

