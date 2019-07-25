× Paul Lisnek: Key Takeaways From Robert Mueller’s Testimony

Bill Leff and Elton Jim Turano speak with WGN-TV’s Paul Lisnek, about former special counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony to Congress on Wednesday. Lisnek shares his key takeaways from the day of testimony and breaks down what Mueller did manage to remind us of during his testimony.

