× Overnights with Mark Carman | 07.25.19

WGN Radio host Mark Carman says he was touched after he came across a tweet that showed the Chicago White Sox in a heartwarming moment this morning as they gave back to a 91-year-old Korean war hero by renovating his Englewood home. That’s why he posed the question, ‘What more can be done to repair police-community relations?’

In Oct. 2017, 32-year-old, Michigan resident Kenneth White was hit in the face by a large rock while heading south on I-75 at about 70 mph, killing him. Fast forward to earlier today, the four teens responsible for Kenneth’s death plead guilty and may be charged as adult, but is that too harsh? Callers join the conversation with what they believe is the most appropriate punishment.

Former Chairman of Illinois Republican Party, Pat Brady joins the conversation over the phone as talks about the recent Mueller hearings and what is expected.

Former Chicago Bear Glen Kozlowski chimes with Mark Carman give their opening thoughts on the NFL, players and more.

Plus, Mark has a bone to pick with Florida media after they alligator trapper from Florida Frank Robbs

Keep the conversation going with Mark Carmen on Twitter! @TheCarm