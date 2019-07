× MVPP: After losing an arm in a tragic accident, Suzan Nguyen helps others become “better” not “bitter”

Author Suzan Nguyen began the #bebetter movement in 2017 after losing her right arm in a tragic car accident. She worked to overcome hardships and depression to become a nationally known author after putting out her book, “One Arm But Not Unarmed”. For her tireless work to overcome bitterness and adversity, she is our Steve Cochran Show MVPP.