× Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann 7-25-19: The Bears report to training camp and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is already hurt. Not good for a a guy who as to win over a crowd that knows him entirely from having the dumbest name in the NFL”

It’s Lower Wacker Live with Justin Kaufmann! This is the podcast that makes fun of the news and can also get you from Lake Shore Drive to 290 in like 5 minutes. Today’s top stories include Mayor Lightfoot getting caught on a hit mic calling an FOP representative “this FOP clown,” Alderwoman Sue Sadlowski Garza giving a bottle of hot sauce to Mayor Lightfoot as a trophy for getting the full City Council to support the “Fair Workweek” ordinance, a guy in Northwest Indiana driving around and impersonating a police officer, a bison flipping a 9-year-old girl, the Chicago Bears reporting to training camp, the Cubs calling up Ian Happ, the Sox losing their series to the Marlins before a big weekend series against the Twins and the hilarious debut of the new Comedy Central show, “South Side.”