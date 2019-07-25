Listen: Bill and Jim Bonus Hour

League of Legends: Top Broken Metas of All Times, Echo Fox Update & Patch 9.15

Posted 11:48 AM, July 25, 2019, by
Esports, Inven Global, Echo Fox, Master Yi, Broken Meta, Meta, Strategies, G2, China, PBE, Beta, Wunder, Jankos, Caps, Perkz, Mikyx, Thebaus, Promisq, 100 Thieves, Sona, Karma, Ezreal, ESPN, Overwatch, Denver Nuggets, Kroenke Sports, Ann Walton Kroenke, Walmart, Sentinels, Gladiators, Los Angeles, Phoenix1, Kha'Zix, Malphite, Project Skins, Pyke, Jinx, Irelia, Akali, Warwick, Drama, Mason Vera Paine, Millennial, Unabridged Millennial, WGNRadio.com, Pop Culture,

Project Pyke (Photo Courtesy of Riot Games)

Inven Global E-Sports Reporter Nick Geracie list the top ten broken meta’s of all time in League of Legends & reveals which region comes up with the cheapest strategies. Nick gives an update on the Echo Fox sale  & list the things you should be on the lookout for in Patch 9.15.

Check out articles by Nick Geracie & other E-sports News: Invenglobal.com
Follow Nick Geracie on Twitter at: Twitter.com/Nickgeracie

Outsiders | PROJECT: Reckoning Animated Trailer – League of Legends

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.