× Hoge and Jahns: Bears Report To Training Camp — Hear From Mitchell Trubisky, Khalil Mack, and Akiem Hicks

BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — The Bears reported to training camp and some players arrived in style. Kevin Fishbain fills in for Adam Jahns as the guys dissect the cars and jerseys that stole the show, as well as Tarik Cohen’s crazy driving in a Slingshot. You’ll also hear from Mitchell Trubisky, Khalil Mack and Akiem Hicks as they arrived on campus. Plus, Adam Hoge chats with Jarrett Payton.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on Apple Podcasts and Google Play!