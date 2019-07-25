Chicago Blackhawks center Drake Caggiula (91) controls the puck against Detroit Red Wings right wing Gustav Nyquist (14) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Drake Caggiula Is Excited For His First Blackhawks Convention
Chicago Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula calls in to talk about the upcoming Chicago Blackhawks convention. He was acquired in a trade last season, so this will be his first time experiencing the big event. Drake also takes some time to talk about the upcoming season and what to expect from some of his new teammates.